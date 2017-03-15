March 16 Red Lion Hotels Corp

* Red Lion Hotels Corp says filed form 12b-25 with sec in order to extend due date of its 2016 annual report on form 10-k for fifteen days

* Currently expects to file 2016 form 10-k on or before march 31, 2017

* Red Lion Hotels-does not believe issue will have material impact on 2016 or 2015 operating results, nor will impact future results, but it could result in adjustment to prior year