Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Wednesday:
June 27 Red Planet Japan Inc
* Says it plans to sell a Tokyo-based property to a Tokyo-based firm on June 30, which is engaged in hotel business
* Says transaction price is 645 million yen
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MZzAJi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Wednesday:
* AS FROM JUNE 29, 2017, STILLFRONT GROUP AB (SF) WILL BE TRADED ON FIRST NORTH PREMIER
MOSCOW, June 28 Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it had detected a cyber attack on Tuesday that used malware similar to the WannaCry and Petya encryptor viruses.