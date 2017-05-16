May 16 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc

* Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reports results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 16, 2017

* Q1 adjusted GAAP earnings per share $0.89

* Q1 revenue $418.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $416.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc - diluted EPS is projected to range from $2.80 to $3.10 for 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S