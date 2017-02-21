UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 21 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc:
* Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reports final results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended december 25, 2016
* Sees Q1 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.60
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 loss per share $0.68
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says total revenues were $291.5 million, an increase of 1.8pct
* Qtrly comparable restaurant revenue decreased 4.3pct
* Red Robin Gourmet Burgers sees 2017 total revenues up 6pct-8pct, comparable revenue up 0.5pct-1.5pct, overall capital expenditures of $85 million-$95 million
* Q4 revenue view $295.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.91, revenue view $1.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Red Robin Gourmet Burgers - 2017 earnings per diluted share is projected to range from $2.70 to $3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources