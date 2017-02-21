Feb 21 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc:

* Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reports final results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended december 25, 2016

* Sees Q1 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.60

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Q4 loss per share $0.68

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says total revenues were $291.5 million, an increase of 1.8pct

* Qtrly comparable restaurant revenue decreased 4.3pct

* Red Robin Gourmet Burgers sees 2017 total revenues up 6pct-8pct, comparable revenue up 0.5pct-1.5pct, overall capital expenditures of $85 million-$95 million

* Q4 revenue view $295.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.91, revenue view $1.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Red Robin Gourmet Burgers - 2017 earnings per diluted share is projected to range from $2.70 to $3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: