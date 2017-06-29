BRIEF-Starhill Global Reit says Sg Reit (Sa) Sub- Trust secured loan facility
June 30 Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust-
June 29 Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd
* Refers to announcements in relation to future collaboration between company and fund regarding quasi-REITS programme
* Announces that relevant governmental approval in relation to quasi- REITS programme has been obtained
* Upon receival of approval, co has entered into agreements to govern administration of fund and quasi-REITS programme
* Co, Gohigh Capital, Cindafund Investment Management, and others entered into limited partnership agreement
* Pursuant to limited partnership agreement, co will contribute RMB400 million into fund as limited partner Source text(bit.ly/2sUtIfH) Further company coverage:
* REG-ENTRA ASA : NEW LEASE CONTRACT WITH BÆRUM MUNICIPALITY IN SANDVIKA
* Says its investment unit plans to invest 35 million yuan to set up an tourism development JV in Guizhou, with local village committee and individual Huang Dafa