March 20 Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd

* FY profit attributable to owners of Co RMB4.04 billion versus RMB4.10 billion

* FY group’s revenue was RMB9.28 billion, up 6.0%

* Board recommended the payment of a final dividend of RMB0.42 per share for the year ended 31 December 2016