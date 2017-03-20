BRIEF-Evasc Neurovascular announces closing of CAD$10 million venture financing
* Evasc Neurovascular Enterprises ULC announced that it has closed a CAD$10 million series A venture capital financing round Source text for Eikon:
March 20 Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd
* FY profit attributable to owners of Co RMB4.04 billion versus RMB4.10 billion
* FY group’s revenue was RMB9.28 billion, up 6.0%
* Board recommended the payment of a final dividend of RMB0.42 per share for the year ended 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
* Credit card charge-off rate 2.50 percent in May versus 2.60 percent in April - SEC filing