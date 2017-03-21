UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 21 Redan SA:
* FY 2016 net profit 538,000 zlotys ($135,598.35) versus loss of 13.1 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2016 revenue 628.5 million zlotys versus 560.9 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9676 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources