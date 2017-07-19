FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2017 / 6:37 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Redefine to raise stake in International Hotel Properties Limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Redefine International Plc P:

* Proposed acquisition of a further stake in International Hotel Properties Limited

* Intends to increase its current shareholding in IHL to 50 pct by acquiring 18.3 million IHL shares from minority shareholders

* Consideration for IHL shares will be made through issue of 2.5 redefine international shares for every 1 IHL share held

* Sees material savings generated via integration of hotel assets into co's portfolio and REIT status‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

