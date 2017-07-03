Worldpay, M&A in focus as European shares consolidate; Italy banks up
* Italy banks rally as EU clears Monte Paschi plan (Adds details, closing prices)
July 3 Ares Management LP:
* Redevco and ares management’s Iberian joint venture sells nine retail parks in Spain for €193 million to Vukile Property
* Parks were acquired by Vukile Property Fund, through its Spanish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Italy banks rally as EU clears Monte Paschi plan (Adds details, closing prices)
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces highly accretive acquisition in Belgium, filing of preliminary prospectus and private placement
BRUSSELS, July 4 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: