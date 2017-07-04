BRIEF-TAIWAN SECOM to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 21
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.5 per share for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 21
July 5 Redflex Holdings Ltd
* Redflex traffic systems has entered into a non-exclusive three-year panel contract with roads & maritime services
* Anticipated that support & maintenance work under this panel contract may generate revenue in range of AUD4.5 tO AUD5.5 million PA for co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sF13g9 (Please copy and paste the link into a browser to see the release)
* Wipro infrastructure engineering - co, israel aerospace industries announced strategic alliance for manufacturing composite aerostructure parts, assemblies Source text - [Wipro Infrastructure Engineering Partners with Israel Aerospace Industries Bangalore, India, July 5, 2017: Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN), part of Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd. and Israel's prime aerospace and defense manufacturer, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), today announced a strategic alliance for manufacturing