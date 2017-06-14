June 14 Redhill Biopharma Ltd
* Announces successful phase III top-line results with
Bekinda for acute gastroenteritis
* Study successfully met its primary endpoint
* Bekinda 24mg was shown to be effective, safe and well
tolerated in patients with acute gastroenteritis and gastritis
* Redhill will continue to analyze guard phase III study
top-line data, including secondary endpoints
* Plans to meet with FDA to present data and discuss
clinical and regulatory path towards potential marketing
approval of bekinda 24mg in U.S.
