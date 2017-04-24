April 24 Redhill Biopharma Ltd:

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd- Redhill Biopharma announces enrollment of last patient in bekinda phase II study for IBS-D

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd- top-line results are expected in Q3 of 2017

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd- top-line results from a phase III study with bekinda 24 mg for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis are expected in Q2 of 2017