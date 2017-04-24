BRIEF-Maya Gold and Silver appoints Noureddine Mokaddem CEO
* Board appointed René Branchaud as Chairman of Board and Noureddine Mokaddem President and Chief Executive Officer of co
April 24 Redhill Biopharma Ltd:
* Redhill Biopharma Ltd- Redhill Biopharma announces enrollment of last patient in bekinda phase II study for IBS-D
* Redhill Biopharma Ltd- top-line results are expected in Q3 of 2017
* Redhill Biopharma Ltd- top-line results from a phase III study with bekinda 24 mg for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis are expected in Q2 of 2017
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group