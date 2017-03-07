March 7 Redhill Biopharma Ltd
* Redhill Biopharma - U.S. District court granted Concordia
unit treble damages related to false claims made by Method
Pharmaceuticals, LLC, principal owner
* Redhill Biopharma - Redhill expects to initiate promotion
of Donnatal in Q2 of 2017
* Redhill Biopharma - court awarded Concordia treble damages
of $2.2 million, an increase from original damages award of
$733,000
* Redhill Biopharma - in Jan, co announced co-promotion
agreement with unit of Concordia, granting co certain
promotional rights in U.S. for Donnatal
