March 27 Redknee Solutions Inc:

* Redknee Solutions Inc - board of directors of company received a letter from Valsef Capital and Valsef Trading

* Says Neil Chander has withdrawn his candidacy as a nominee for election of directors at meeting

* Redknee Solutions Inc - has also been advised that Invesco Canada Limited intends to nominate Keith Graham as a director to board at meeting

* Redknee Solutions Inc - ESW Capital has informed company that they intend to vote for election of Graham

* Says members of company's nomination and governance committee have met with Graham and are supportive of his nomination