May 10 Redknee Solutions Inc:
* Redknee Solutions reports first quarter fiscal 2017
results
* Qtrly revenue was $34.4 million compared to $39.8 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Order backlog of $161.4 million at march 31, 2017
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $35.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says expects that this restructuring will generate
annualized savings of $50 to $60 million over next 18 to 24
months
* Says intends to reinvest cost savings into customer
success and to execute on its $100 million product
revitalization plan
* Redknee solutions - independent directors have engaged
independent advisors to assist in consideration of financing
options to fund this restructuring
* Says has begun its restructuring activities and announces
departure of cto, ralf guckert
* Redknee Solutions inc says "as company continues
implementing further restructuring activities, it anticipates
additional executive departures"
