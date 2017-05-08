BRIEF-Valeant says John Paulson joins company's board of directors
June 19 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc:
May 8 Redline Communications Group Inc
* Redline Communications reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue fell 30 percent to $4.3 million
* Qtrly order backlog of $5.3 million, down 7% over Q4 2016
* Qtrly order bookings of $5.2 million, down 24% over Q1 2016
CHICAGO/SAN FRANCISCO, June 19 When Wal-Mart Stores Inc bought online retailer Jet.com for $3 billion last year, it marked a crucial moment - the world's largest brick-and-mortar retailer, after years of ceding e-commerce leadership to arch rival Amazon, intended to compete.
LOS ANGELES/MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., June 16 The merger that shook food and retail stocks on Friday - Amazon.com Inc's proposed deal to buy Whole Foods Market Inc - rattled some employees of the upscale grocery chain who expressed fears ranging from layoffs to the loss of their laid-back corporate culture.