BRIEF-Biocon allots bonus shares in 2:1 ratio
* Says allotment in the ratio of 2:1 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rIfgbq Further company coverage:
May 12 REDSENSE MEDICAL AB:
* SIGNS ITS FIRST DEAL IN MIDDLE EAST WITH AN IRANIAN DISTRIBUTOR ARENA DARMAN HEGMATANEH
* EXPECTS ORDERS IN 2017
* ARENA DARMAN HEGMATANEH WILL SELL COMPANY'S BLOOD LEAKAGE ALARM SYSTEM Source text: bit.ly/2q9zbh9
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says allotment in the ratio of 2:1 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rIfgbq Further company coverage:
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
* Says it plans share issue to raise up to 703 million yuan ($103.15 million)