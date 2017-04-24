GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as techs extend selloff; dollar gains
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening
April 24 Redzone Resources Ltd:
* Redzone Resources Ltd announces increase in private placement
* Redzone Resources - has increased previously announced non-brokered private placement pursuant to which it now proposes to issue up to 4.4 million units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Washington, June 15 The Federal Reserve announced Thursday it had terminated a 2010 enforcement action taken against Bank of America after the bank admitted to bid-rigging in the municipal debt market.
MOSCOW, June 15 A placement of shares in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot had been planned for this week but was put on hold due to market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.