UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 Reed's Inc :
* Reed's, Inc. announces 2016 financial results; Chris Reed takes on new role as chief innovation officer
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue about $8.3 million
* Lower sales volume in Q1 will have an impact on both gross margins and operating margins
* Expects to report revenues for Q1 of 2017 ended March 31, 2017 of approximately $8.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources