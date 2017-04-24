April 24 Reed's Inc :

* Reed's, Inc. announces 2016 financial results; Chris Reed takes on new role as chief innovation officer

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue about $8.3 million

* Lower sales volume in Q1 will have an impact on both gross margins and operating margins

* Expects to report revenues for Q1 of 2017 ended March 31, 2017 of approximately $8.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: