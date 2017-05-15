May 15 Reed's Inc

* Reed's Inc announces first quarter financial results

* Q1 sales $8.3 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.14

* Reed's Inc says Q1 results were "disappointing"

* Reed's Inc - in process of a thorough evaluation of business

* Reed's Inc - have implemented a program to reduce number of product packaging options by more than 100