May 11 REFRESCO GROUP NV:

* REG-REFRESCO REPORTS STRONG VOLUME GROWTH IN Q1 2017

* Q1 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN PER LITER WAS 14.1 EURO CENTS (Q1 2016: 14.6 EURO CENTS).

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED 8.5% TO EUR 37 MILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED EPS INCREASED 2.7% TO 7.5 EURO CENTS

* Q1 VOLUME INCREASED 26.4% TO 1,674 MILLION LITERS. ORGANIC VOLUME GROWTH WAS 2.3%

* Q1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT EUR 6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 CO-PACKING VOLUME INCREASED TO 37.1% OF TOTAL VOLUME

* IN THE MEDIUM TERM REFRESCO TARGETS AN AVERAGE ORGANIC VOLUME GROWTH IN THE LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS BASED ON CURRENT MARKET OUTLOOK

* GROSS PROFIT MARGIN PER LITER IN THE MEDIUM TERM IS EXPECTED TO COME DOWN MARGINALLY DUE TO PRODUCT MIX EFFECTS

* FOR 2017, WE ALSO EXPECT THE GROSS PROFIT MARGIN PER LITER TO COME DOWN DUE TO THE CHANGE IN PRODUCT MIX RELATING TO THE INTEGRATION OF THE 2016 ACQUISITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)