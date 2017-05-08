BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Regal Beloit Corp:
* Regal Beloit corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $4.40 to $4.80
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
* Q1 earnings per share $1.02
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.55 to $4.95
* Q1 sales $813.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $807.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing