* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $4.50 to $4.90

* Reaffirms fy 2017 gaap earnings per share view $4.35 to $4.75

* Regal beloit corp- over next three years expects to achieve organic sales compounded annual growth rate of 2% to 4%

* Regal beloit corp- over next three years expects to achieve adjusted operating margin improvement of 200 to 250 basis points

* Regal beloit corp- over next three years expects to achieve free cash flow of 100% to 125% percent of net income

* Regal beloit - announced plans to repatriate approximately $150 million of cash in 2017, which it expects to use for future debt reduction and share repurchases

* Regal beloit corp- over next three years expects to achieve return on invested capital improvement of 300 to 400 basis points