BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions terminates note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
June 8 Regal Entertainment Group:
* Regal Entertainment Group says on june 6, 2017, co's unit entered into permitted secured refinancing and incremental joinder agreement - sec filing
* Regal Entertainment Group - refinancing agreement further amends terms of that seventh amended and restated credit agreement, dated april 2, 2015
* Regal Entertainment Group - pursuant to agreement, unit consummated a permitted secured refinancing of existing term facility
* Regal Entertainment Group - pursuant to agreement, lenders advanced term loans in aggregate of about $953.7 million with final maturity date in april 2022
* Regal Entertainment Group -pursuant to agreement, unit exercised 'accordion' feature to increase aggregate amount of term loans thereunder by $150 million
* Regal Entertainment Group - entire $150.0 million under 2017 accordion was fully drawn on june 6, 2017 on same terms as refinanced term loans
* Regal Entertainment Group - refinancing agreement also amends amended senior credit facility by reducing interest rate on new term loans Source text: (bit.ly/2siTDOH) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.