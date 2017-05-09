BRIEF-Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan
* Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan
May 9 Regency Centers Corp
* Qtrly NAREIT FFO $0.27 per diluted share
* Qtrly core FFO $0.90 per diluted share
* Regency Centers Corp says Q1 same property NOI, excluding termination fees, increased 3.7% compared to same period in 2016
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Regency Centers Corp sees 2017 core FFO per diluted share $3.60 - $3.68 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan
* Fidus Investment Corporation announces commencement of public offering of common stock
June 19 Teladoc Inc, the largest provider of telemedicine in the United States, said on Monday it agreed to acquire medical consultation company Best Doctors to expand its ability to offer remote treatments for complex, chronic diseases.