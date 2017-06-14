June 14 Regency Centers Corp:
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to
forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
* Regency Centers Corp - amendment to extend final maturity
date of forward sale agreement from june 23, 2017 to December
27, 2017
* Regency Centers - company may, in certain circumstances,
elect cash settlement for all or portion of its obligations
under forward sale agreement
* Regency Centers Corp - upon any physical settlement of
agreement, co will issue and deliver to forward purchaser shares
of company's common stock
* Regency Centers - to issue, deliver shares in exchange for
cash proceeds/share, before underwriting discount, offering
expenses, of $75.25 per share
Source text - bit.ly/2s2gME7
Further company coverage: