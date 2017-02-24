BRIEF-Hawkeye acquires first gold property
* Hawkeye acquires its first gold property on strike with the cariboo break in Barkerville Terrane, Bc, Canada
Feb 24 Regency Centers Corp:
* Regency Centers stockholders approve proposed merger with Equity One
* Regency expects merger to close on March 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hawkeye acquires its first gold property on strike with the cariboo break in Barkerville Terrane, Bc, Canada
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds shareholder comment, paragraphs 4-5)
* Gowest Gold Ltd - Gowest and Northern Sun enter into a definitive agreement to operate mill as a 50/50 joint-venture