May 8 Sillajen Inc:
* Regeneron and Sillajen announce immuno-oncology clinical
study agreement for combination treatment in kidney cancer
* Regeneron - phase 1b clinical trial will evaluate
combination of regeneron's pd-1 inhibitor regn2810 and
Sillajen's pexa-vec, an oncolytic virus
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals - under terms of agreement,
trial will be solely conducted, funded by sillajen based upon
mutually developed study design
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - co, Sanofi is developing
regn2810 both alone and in combination with other therapies for
treatment of various cancers
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals- open-label trial for phase 1b
dose-escalation study is expected to begin later this year
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals- phase 1b dose-escalation study
will initially open in Korea, with expansion to sites in U.S.
