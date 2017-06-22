WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Regeneron details royalty agreement with novartis for canakinumab (acz885)
* Regeneron pharmaceuticals inc - provided details of royalty it receives on any sales of canakinumab (acz885), an anti-il1β antibody
* Regeneron pharmaceuticals inc - has not reviewed cantos data and cannot predict whether study will result in new indications or sales in future
* Regeneron pharmaceuticals inc - regeneron is not involved in development and regulatory process for canakinumab Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.