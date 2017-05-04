BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
May 4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Says in JanuarY 2017, company received subpoena from U.S. Attorney's office for the district of Massachusetts
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals says subpoena requesting documents relating to support of 501(c)(3) organizations that provide financial assistance to patients
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals says subpoena requesting documents concerning its provision of financial assistance to patients
* Regeneron pharmaceuticals says company is cooperating with investigation Source text: (bit.ly/2qCWdLo) Further company coverage:
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would discontinue a late-stage study of its drug to treat older patients with acute myeloid leukemia due to safety concerns.
June 19 Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will allow big U.S. banks to put an estimated $150 billion in idle capital toward stock buybacks, dividends and profit-boosting investments in the coming weeks after conducting a regular examination of financial strength.