Time Warner signs deal to develop shows for Snapchat
June 19 Time Warner Inc said on Monday it signed a deal with Snap Inc to develop up to 10 original shows for Snapchat over the next two years.
May 4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc-
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals says over 3,500 new prescriptions have been written for Dupixent, which translates into over 900 prescriptions : Conf Call
* Regeneron CEO says on the U.S. Patent litigation, we and Sanofi, have been granted oral argument date of June 6 at the court of appeals regarding Praluent
* Regeneron CEO says could get a decision on the Praluent appeal before the end of the year : Conf Call
* Regeneron says expects the potential approval in Europe for Kevzara in the second quarter of 2017 : Conf Call
* Regeneron says Eylea maintained its market position in the anti-VEGF market in the first quarter : Conf Call
* Regeneron says based on coversations with payers, we think we should recieve broad coverage for Dupixent by the end of the year : Conf Call
* Regeneron says sales of Praluent were impacted from the injunction ruling : Conf Call
* Regeneron says we continue to be disappointed by the uptake of PCSK9 class, but remain optimistic about heart data expected early next year : Conf Call
* Regeneron says U.S. Eylea net sales in Q1 were impacted by slight decrease in distributor or inventory as well as increase in gross to net margin
* Regeneron says Eylea gross to net percentage changed after co started offering a discount regardless of volume for competitive reasons : Conf Call
* Regeneron says Eylea gross to net percentage also changed due to small increase in the number of medicaid patients : Conf Call
* Regeneron says other revenue increased compared to Q1 2016, primarily due to reimbursements of research and development costs in connection with collaboration agreement with Teva Further company coverage:
June 19 Time Warner Inc said on Monday it signed a deal with Snap Inc to develop up to 10 original shows for Snapchat over the next two years.
* Time Warner and Snap announce wide-ranging global media partnership to invest in content and ads
LONDON, June 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday it had reached an agreement for Luke Miels to start as its new head of pharmaceuticals on Sept. 4, following a drawn-out dispute over his contract with former employer AstraZeneca. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Kate Kelland)