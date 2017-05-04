May 4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals says over 3,500 new prescriptions have been written for Dupixent, which translates into over 900 prescriptions : Conf Call

* Regeneron CEO says on the U.S. Patent litigation, we and Sanofi, have been granted oral argument date of June 6 at the court of appeals regarding Praluent

* Regeneron CEO says could get a decision on the Praluent appeal before the end of the year : Conf Call

* Regeneron says expects the potential approval in Europe for Kevzara in the second quarter of 2017 : Conf Call

* Regeneron says Eylea maintained its market position in the anti-VEGF market in the first quarter : Conf Call

* Regeneron says based on coversations with payers, we think we should recieve broad coverage for Dupixent by the end of the year : Conf Call

* Regeneron says sales of Praluent were impacted from the injunction ruling : Conf Call

* Regeneron says we continue to be disappointed by the uptake of PCSK9 class, but remain optimistic about heart data expected early next year : Conf Call

* Regeneron says U.S. Eylea net sales in Q1 were impacted by slight decrease in distributor or inventory as well as increase in gross to net margin

* Regeneron says Eylea gross to net percentage changed after co started offering a discount regardless of volume for competitive reasons : Conf Call

* Regeneron says Eylea gross to net percentage also changed due to small increase in the number of medicaid patients : Conf Call

* Regeneron says other revenue increased compared to Q1 2016, primarily due to reimbursements of research and development costs in connection with collaboration agreement with Teva