BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Regenxbio Inc
* Regenxbio reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent operational highlights
* Q1 loss per share $0.82
* Q1 revenue $500,000 versus $400,000
* Q1 revenue view $1.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Regenxbio -On track to initiate dosing of patients in RGX-314 Phase I trial for wet AMD by mid-2017, continuing enrollment of patients in RGX-501 Phase I/II trial for HOFH
* Regenxbio Inc says interim trial updates for RGX-314 and RGX-501 anticipated by year-end 2017
* Regenxbio Inc says interim trial updates for RGX-314 and RGX-501 anticipated by year-end 2017
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: