French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Regional Management Corp:
* Regional Management Corp announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.65
* Q1 revenue $65.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Regional Management Corp says Q1 total delinquencies as a percentage of finance receivables of 15.7%
* Regional Management -total finance receivables as of March 31, 2017 were $695.0 million, an increase of 14.4%, or $87.6 million, from prior year
* Regional Management Corp says total revenue for Q1 of 2017 was $65.8 million, a $9.1 million, or 16.1%, increase from prior-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
