April 18 Regions Financial Corp

* Regions reports first quarter 2017 earnings from continuing operations of $278 million, up 8 percent over the prior year, and earnings per share of $0.23, up 15 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $1.39 billion

* Qtrly net interest margin was 3.25 percent, up 9 basis points versus Q4 2016

* Quarter-end basel III common equity tier 1 ratio (non-GAAP) is 11.2 percent versus 10.7 percent last year

* Regions Financial Corp says net charge-offs totaled $100 million or 0.51 percent of average loans during Q1 compared to $83 million in previous quarter

* Quarter-end tier 1 capital ratio is 12.1 percent versus 11.6 percent last year

* Regions Financial Corp says Q1 net interest income $859 million versus $862 million last year