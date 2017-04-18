BRIEF-EYEMAXX Real Estate starts new real estate project in Germany
* LAUNCHES NEW REAL ESTATE PROJECT IN GERMANY WITH A VOLUME OF 170 MILLION EUROS
April 18 Regions Financial Corp
* Regions reports first quarter 2017 earnings from continuing operations of $278 million, up 8 percent over the prior year, and earnings per share of $0.23, up 15 percent
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $1.39 billion
* Qtrly net interest margin was 3.25 percent, up 9 basis points versus Q4 2016
* Quarter-end basel III common equity tier 1 ratio (non-GAAP) is 11.2 percent versus 10.7 percent last year
* Regions Financial Corp says net charge-offs totaled $100 million or 0.51 percent of average loans during Q1 compared to $83 million in previous quarter
* Quarter-end tier 1 capital ratio is 12.1 percent versus 11.6 percent last year
* Regions Financial Corp says Q1 net interest income $859 million versus $862 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LJUBLJANA, June 14 Slovenian banks have become more robust and better able to withstand economic shocks three years after their bad loan problems almost pushed the country towards an international bailout, the Bank of Slovenia said its June report on financial stability on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, June 14 Often outspoken European Central Bank rate setter Ewald Nowotny questioned the ECB's most sacred tenet on Wednesday: its inflation target.