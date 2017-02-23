BRIEF-Health Italia Q1 EBITDA at 819,503 euros
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 OPERATING REVENUES AT 4.9 MILLION EUROS
Feb 24 Regis Healthcare Ltd
* Anticipates H2 ebitda to be in line with H1 result
* Total capex spend in FY17 is anticipated to be in order of $160 MLN
* FY17 net rad inflows are anticipated to be circa $100 MLN following first half result of $46.6 MLN
* FY17 depreciation expense range is anticipated to be $28 MLN - $31 MLN, following a H1 expense of $14.2MLN
* Interest expense for FY17 is anticipated to be circa $8 MLN for full year
* Debt will remain at approximately 2X ebitda in FY2017
* Says it signed a cooperation agreement with China Resources Shandong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, for testing center project
* Says it signed a cooperation agreement with China Resources Shandong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, for testing center project

June 16Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Liu Juhong as president