BRIEF-Registration filed for spin-off of La Quinta's real estate business

July 26 (Reuters) - La Quinta Holdings Inc

* Form 10 registration statement filed for the planned spin-off of La Quinta's real estate business

* La Quinta Holdings Inc - ‍as a stand-alone co, post-spin La Quinta's total adjusted EBITDA for FY 2017 estimated to be between $110 million and $115 million​

* La Quinta Holdings-as part of spin transaction, expected new La Quinta to enter amended,restated franchise, management agreements with Corepoint Lodging

* La Quinta Holdings - agreements expected to provide that Corepoint Lodging will pay new La Quinta a management fee of 5.0 percent of gross hotel revenues

* La Quinta Holdings-beginning Q4 2016, continuing through 2017,co expects to invest over $180 million in 50 hotels that will be part of Corepoint's portfolio

* La Quinta Holdings-La Quinta's franchise and management businesses to continue to operate within current co entity, to maintain NYSE ticker symbol LQ