March 10 PKO BP SA

* Polish No.1 lender PKO BP SA says regulator KNF has asked it not to pay out a dividend for 2016.

* Earlier this week the state-run bank has said it would do everything to meet regulator's criteria allowing it to pay out a dividend for 2016.

* It was not immediately clear whether PKO will propose a dividend for 2016 despite regulator's recommendation or not.

* PKO paid out a dividend of 1.0 zloty per share or 1.25 billion zloty ($307.22 million) in total for 2015.