March 10 PKO BP SA
* Polish No.1 lender PKO BP SA says regulator KNF has asked
it not to pay out a dividend for 2016.
* Earlier this week the state-run bank has said it would do
everything to meet regulator's criteria allowing it to pay out a
dividend for 2016.
* It was not immediately clear whether PKO will propose a
dividend for 2016 despite regulator's recommendation or not.
* PKO paid out a dividend of 1.0 zloty per share or 1.25
billion zloty ($307.22 million) in total for 2015.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0687 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, editing by David Evans)