BRIEF-JCDecaux wins contract at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport T2 & Ground Transportation Centre

* JCDECAUX WINS THE CONTRACT TO DESIGN, BUILD AND OPERATE THE ADVERTISING CONCESSION AT GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (GBIA) T2 & GROUND TRANSPORTATION CENTRE (GTC) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)