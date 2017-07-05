BRIEF-Charles River Laboratories' Board increase size of board from nine to ten
July 6 Charles River Laboratories International Inc
July 5 Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement application
* Shire submits investigational new drug application to FDA for gene therapy candidate SHP654 for treatment of Hemophilia A
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp- U.S. FDA conditionally accepted proposed trade name Tonmya for tnx-102 sl for management of ptsd