BRIEF-Dios Fastigheter buys, sells two commercial properties
* ACQUIRES TWO CENTRAL LOCATED COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES WITH AN AREA OF 6 500 SQUARE METERS
April 21 Guoyuan Securities Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator resumes review of its share private placement application
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pl6u1x
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* ACQUIRES TWO CENTRAL LOCATED COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES WITH AN AREA OF 6 500 SQUARE METERS
SHANGHAI, June 16 China's blue-chip index was on course to break a five-week rising streak, while Hong Kong's share benchmark was poised to post its biggest weekly loss in three months, as rising U.S. interest rates stoked fears of capital outflows from the region.
* REPORTS A COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF EUR 10.8 MILLION FOR FY 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)