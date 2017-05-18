Mediaset buys Telefonica stake in Premium TV unit
MILAN, June 19 Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Monday it had bought an 11.1 percent stake in its pay TV unit Mediaset Premium from Spanish telephone group Telefonica.
May 18 Hakim Unique Internet Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator to halt review of its asset acquisition plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ruv6D0
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* U.S. Special Operations command awards Harris Corporation $255 million IDIQ contract for next-generation manpack radios
* Dropbox says announced plans to continue expanding global private network across North America, Europe, Australia with five new regional accelerators