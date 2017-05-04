May 4 Regulus Therapeutics Inc

* Regulus reports first quarter 2017 financial results and corporate restructuring

* Q1 loss per share $0.38

* Q1 revenue $100,000 versus $500,000

* Q1 revenue view $944,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Regulus Therapeutics Inc says Paul Grint, president and CEO, to resign

* Regulus Therapeutics Inc - Announced a corporate restructuring plan to streamline its operations

* Regulus Therapeutics Inc says to restructure operations accompanied by a workforce reduction

* Says cutting workforce by about 30 percent

* Regulus Therapeutics Inc - Restructuring includes an immediate workforce reduction of approximately 30%

* Regulus Therapeutics Inc says restructuring expected to result in approximately $6.0 million in annual savings after one-time restructuring costs

* Regulus Therapeutics Inc - Promoted Daniel R. Chevallard to position of chief financial officer, effective immediately

* Regulus Therapeutics Inc says Jay Hagan to succeed Paul Grint as CEO