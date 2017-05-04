May 4 Regulus Therapeutics Inc
* Regulus reports first quarter 2017 financial results and
corporate restructuring
* Q1 loss per share $0.38
* Q1 revenue $100,000 versus $500,000
* Q1 revenue view $944,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Regulus Therapeutics Inc says Paul Grint, president and
CEO, to resign
* Regulus Therapeutics Inc - Announced a corporate
restructuring plan to streamline its operations
* Regulus Therapeutics Inc says to restructure operations
accompanied by a workforce reduction
* Says cutting workforce by about 30 percent
* Regulus Therapeutics Inc - Restructuring includes an
immediate workforce reduction of approximately 30%
* Regulus Therapeutics Inc says restructuring expected to
result in approximately $6.0 million in annual savings after
one-time restructuring costs
* Regulus Therapeutics Inc - Promoted Daniel R. Chevallard
to position of chief financial officer, effective immediately
* Regulus Therapeutics Inc says Jay Hagan to succeed Paul
Grint as CEO
