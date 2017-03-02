AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
March 2 Regulus Therapeutics Inc:
* Regulus reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and pipeline update
* Q4 loss per share $0.38
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue was less than $0.1 million, compared to $10.9 million
* Q4 revenue view $917430.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Has modified PHASE II rg-012 clinical development program in patients with alport syndrome
* Regulus Therapeutics - Phase II Rg-012 program will include hera study, a 48-week study in 30 patients with rapid renal function decline
* Regulus Therapeutics - hera study objective is to evaluate safety, efficacy of RG-012 for treating renal function decline in patients with alport syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.