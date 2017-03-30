BRIEF-Lupin launches generic Wellbutrin XL tablets in the U.S.
* Says launches generic Wellbutrin XL tablets in the U.S.
March 30 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA:
* Says opens new analytical laboratory of development and quality control in its sustainable installations in Sant Joan Despi, Barcelona
* Says invested 4 million euros ($4.3 million) in the new laboratory
($1 = 0.9301 euros)
* TO PURCHASE UP TO 2.25 MILLION SHARES OF COMPANY BY MEANS OF VOLUNTARY PUBLIC SHARE BUYBACK OFFER AGAINST CASH PAYMENT OF EUR 1.52 PER NO-PAR VALUE SHARE FOR MAX TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO EUR 3.5 MILLION
June 15 Al Maidan Clinic For Oral Health Services Comoany: