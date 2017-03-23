March 23 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA:

* Starts marketing of three new drugs administered by injection for hospital use

* The drugs include Bivalirrudina (for patients undergoing coronary intervention), Palonosetron (in the prevention of acute nausea associated with chemotherapy) and Cefepima (in the treatment of infections caused by bacteria) Source text for Eikon:

