May 3 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA:

* To produce for Laboratorios Leti biotech vaccine developed from protein Q, which Laboratorios Leti plans to commercialize internationally

* Reig Jofre has collaborated over the past seven years with Laboratorios LETI in the industrial development of the first recombinant veterinary vaccine against leishmaniasis

