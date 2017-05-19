BRIEF-Sturm Ruger & Company enters into a ninth amendment to credit agreement
* On June 15, co entered into a ninth amendment to credit agreement with Bank of America, N.A. - SEC filing
May 19 Reinsurance Group of America Inc
* Reinsurance Group of America says on May 17, co entered into a letter of credit reimbursement agreement - SEC filing
* May obtain letters of credit up to $500 million; expiration of availability period for letters of credit is May 17, 2021 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rAbv4b) Further company coverage:
* Huntsman Corp says on June 15, co's unit entered into seventeenth amendment to credit agreemen with Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A - sec filing
* EQT says co agreed, subject to approval of shareholders, to increase size of board to 13 directors upon effective time of merger with Rice Energy - SEC filing