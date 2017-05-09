BRIEF-Aileron Therapeutics sees IPO of 3.75 mln shares of common stock to be priced between $15-$17/shr
* Aileron Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 3.75 million shares of common stock to be priced between $15 and $17 per share - SEC filing
May 9 Reis Inc:
* Reis Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 revenue $12.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $11.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly subscription revenue of $11.6 million versus $11.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aileron Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 3.75 million shares of common stock to be priced between $15 and $17 per share - SEC filing
* Says IVL Finance Limited appointed Pinank Shah as its CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company entered into trs agreements with mufg in relation to trs transaction