BRIEF-Niko reports reports total sales volumes of 87 MMCFE/D in Q4
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
May 1 Relevium Technologies Inc
* Relevium provides corporate update on Bioganix acquisition
* Relevium Technologies Inc - parties have completed due diligence process relating to debt component of financing
* Relevium Technologies - parties expect to announce details about closing of transaction and concurrent financing over next weeks to come
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp