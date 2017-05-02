May 2 Relevium Technologies Inc:

* Relevium secures improved terms for BioGanix acquisition and receives commitment letter for secured convertible debenture

* Received commitment letter from AIP Asset Management, AIP Private Capital for total of $2.25 million in secured convertible debentures

* Aggregate purchase price of US$4.45 million payable by co for acquisition of BioGanix will now consist of US$1.9 million in cash at closing

* Due to updated terms of BioGanix definitive agreement, minimum financing required for closing is now $3.5 million instead of $5 million

* Secured a "more flexible" structure for definitive asset purchase agreement for BioGanix acquisition

* Commitment letter to provide 2 year secured convertible debenture with coupon of 8% plus US libor, conversion strike price of $0.15

