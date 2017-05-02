French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Relevium Technologies Inc:
* Relevium secures improved terms for BioGanix acquisition and receives commitment letter for secured convertible debenture
* Received commitment letter from AIP Asset Management, AIP Private Capital for total of $2.25 million in secured convertible debentures
* Aggregate purchase price of US$4.45 million payable by co for acquisition of BioGanix will now consist of US$1.9 million in cash at closing
* Due to updated terms of BioGanix definitive agreement, minimum financing required for closing is now $3.5 million instead of $5 million
* Secured a "more flexible" structure for definitive asset purchase agreement for BioGanix acquisition
* Commitment letter to provide 2 year secured convertible debenture with coupon of 8% plus US libor, conversion strike price of $0.15
* Aggregate purchase price of US$4.45 million payable by co for BioGanix acquisition will now consist of US$500,000 in common shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Texas-New Mexico Power Co - on June 14, co entered bond purchase agreement; terms provide co to issue bonds on or about August 25, 2017
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.